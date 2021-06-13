How To Create and Load Test Data in PostgreSQL
Most web apps/services that use a relational database are built around a web framework and an Object-Relational Mapping (ORM) library, which typically have conventions that prescribe how to create and load test fixtures/data into the database for testing. If you're building a webapp without an ORM [1], the story for how to create and load test data is less clear. What tools and approaches are available, and which work best? There are a lot of articles around the internet that describe specific techniques or example code in isolation, but few that provide a broader survey of the many different approaches that are possible. I hope this article will help fill that gap, exploring and discussing different approaches for creating and loading test data in PostgreSQL.hackernoon.com