Dressel wins, but Manuel fails to advance in swim stunner. After a long week of waiting, Caeleb Dressel finally punched his ticket for the Tokyo Olympics with a victory in the 100-meter freestyle at the U.S. swimming trials. That was not a surprise. But there was a stunner on the fifth night of the trials — defending Olympic champion Simone Manuel failed to advance from the semifinals in the women's 100 free. Manuel tied for the gold at Rio to become the first Black female ever to win an individual swimming event. But she missed a spot in the final at this year's trials by two-hundredths of a second.