Updated NBA mock draft has Tre Mann going No. 21 overall

James Harden, Luka Doncic, Steph Curry, and any other offensive superstar in today’s game has the ability to create space off the dribble. This is something Tre Mann excels at. As you can see in the first play in the video below, the 6’5”, 20-year-old combo guard from Florida has the ability to go iso and get shots for himself, something many of the Knicks players obviously struggled doing in their lone playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks. Alec Burks can do it in spurts but not on a regular basis, RJ Barrett showed glimpses of it as well but still needs some time, and Immanuel Quickley will need to be more consistent as well. Regardless of what happens with Derrick Rose in the offseason, the Knicks should strongly consider bringing in another shot creator, because we all saw how much pressure the defense could put on Randle, in large part due to the lack of consistent scoring threats outside of him and Rose.