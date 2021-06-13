Cancel
Updated NBA mock draft has Tre Mann going No. 21 overall

By Thomas Goldkamp
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NBA Draft is still a month and a half away, but with word of NBA Combine invites leaking over the weekend and the Combine itself fast approaching on June 21, there are plenty of NBA mock drafts being updated and readjusted. One constant is that Florida point guard Tre...

James Harden, Luka Doncic, Steph Curry, and any other offensive superstar in today’s game has the ability to create space off the dribble. This is something Tre Mann excels at. As you can see in the first play in the video below, the 6’5”, 20-year-old combo guard from Florida has the ability to go iso and get shots for himself, something many of the Knicks players obviously struggled doing in their lone playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks. Alec Burks can do it in spurts but not on a regular basis, RJ Barrett showed glimpses of it as well but still needs some time, and Immanuel Quickley will need to be more consistent as well. Regardless of what happens with Derrick Rose in the offseason, the Knicks should strongly consider bringing in another shot creator, because we all saw how much pressure the defense could put on Randle, in large part due to the lack of consistent scoring threats outside of him and Rose.
With NBA Draft season coming up for the first time in years there are a number of Florida Gator storylines to watch out for, a pleasant development after 8 years without a Gator getting selected. For starters, Tre Mann and Scottie Lewis both received invitations to the NBA Combine. This...
Florida point guard Tre Mann will join teammate and fellow guard and former five-star prospects Scottie Lewis at the NBA Combine next week, according to a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania. Stadium's Jeff Goodman reported over the weekend that Lewis had been invited to the NBA Combine, and Charania...
