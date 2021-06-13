Cancel
Lamarcus Aldridge Battling Severe Depression Caused by Missing Nets' Playoff Run

boxden.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLamarcus Aldridge Battling Severe Depression Caused by Missing Nets' Playoff Run. As the Nets tried Tuesday night to close out their first-round series against the Celtics — sitting as the prohibitive betting favorite to win it all — it’s easy to forget they could have been even better. It’s easy to forget they actually had plugged their Achilles’ heel with a potential Hall of Famer — until he was forced into retirement.

boxden.com
James Harden
Lamarcus Aldridge
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Joel Embiid
Kyrie Irving
Kevin Durant
#Severe Depression#76ers#Celtics#Nets#Lakers#Spurs#Finals#Espn#Barclays Center
