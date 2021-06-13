Cancel
Baseball

start one, bench one, cut one?

boxden.com
 11 days ago

The best ability is availability...book and tatum interchangeable tbh. Look I know Jayson dropped 50 buy the game before 9? I can't have that.

boxden.com
Mccook, NEMcCook Daily Gazette

One-run thrillers start Felling Majors playoffs

McCOOK, Neb. — Down to the wire following an early lightning delay. Some baseball games are so good they simply come down to which team gets the last at-bat. The Volume Salon Dodgers and Cappel Sales Sox did just that to start Thursday’s Majors League tournament at Felling Field. Not...
NBAwavepublication.com

Clippers start this series like they did the last one

The Clippers proved they still have some fight left in them when they defeated the Dallas Mavericks June 6 to advance to the second round of the NBA Playoffs. It was a stirring comeback from an 0-2 deficit in the best-of-seven series, the Clippers becoming only the fifth team ever to lose their first two games at home and bounce back to win the series.
NFL247Sports

Packers' Love "one hundred percent" ready to start if called upon

Whether Aaron Rodgers winds up returning to the team or not, the Green Bay Packers will have a confident replacement on deck. And whether or not that replacement is the path to success -- or even a respectable winning percentage -- remains to be seen. “The biggest thing I’ve been...
Marshall, MNMarshall Independent

LEGION BASEBALL: Marshall wins home tournament to start season

MARSHALL — The Marshall Legion baseball team got its season underway on Saturday, playing in its home tournament. The Mudcats were able to earn a pair of victories, defeating Willmar 1-0 in nine innings and Luverne 7-5. Against Willmar, neither side was able to find scoring through seven innings, forcing extras. After a scoreless eighth, the two teams headed to the ninth looking to get on the board. Willmar couldn’t take advantage of a pair of singles in the top half of the frame, leaving Marshall a chance to win the game. Charlie Jacobson led things off with a walk before advancing on a wild pitch before Keaton Maertens brought in the game-winning run on a walk-off sacrifice fly.
MLBtheuconnblog.com

UConn baseball’s Reggie Crawford selected to USA Collegiate National Team

UConn baseball’s breakout star of the 2021 season, Reggie Crawford, will get the chance to represent his country this summer after being selected to the USA Collegiate National Team roster on Wednesday. Crawford will follow in the footsteps of recent UConn stars Anthony Kay, Tim Cate and Mason Feole, who...
GolfJournal Gazette and Times Courier

What are some ways the game of golf can grow?

Rick Horrow joins and explains how the game of golf can grow. Listen now: Brad Davison tells Greg Gard Badgers' concerns are 'deeper and bigger than basketball'
Soccercoachesinsider.com

3v1 Transitional Rondo with Marcus DiBernardo – Monroe College

Watch as Coach explains and shows video of this 3v1 transitional rondo exercise. The blue group has possession and after three passes, can transition the ball to the grey group. Make sure the players receive the ball with the proper body position and they are scanning before they get the ball. CCoach recommends adjusting the rules and condition of the game as this gives the players different problems to solve. Do not 'overcoach' and allow the players to find their own solutions.
Baseballruralradio.com

Tuesday Legion baseball recap

There was plenty of legion baseball for area teams around the region from Tuesday night, here’s your morning recap of all the action. Gering PVC 19, Gordon 1– Gering made quick work of Gordon in this one, winning the game in five innings. Tristan Strauch played the starring role in the win as he pitched a complete game with 12 strikeouts for the win on the mound and at the plate was one of four players with a multi-hit game and he drove in five runs. Dalton Wiese and Blake Greene each finished with three hits. Gordon won the JR’s game over B&C Steel 9-8.