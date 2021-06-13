start one, bench one, cut one?

MARSHALL — The Marshall Legion baseball team got its season underway on Saturday, playing in its home tournament. The Mudcats were able to earn a pair of victories, defeating Willmar 1-0 in nine innings and Luverne 7-5. Against Willmar, neither side was able to find scoring through seven innings, forcing extras. After a scoreless eighth, the two teams headed to the ninth looking to get on the board. Willmar couldn’t take advantage of a pair of singles in the top half of the frame, leaving Marshall a chance to win the game. Charlie Jacobson led things off with a walk before advancing on a wild pitch before Keaton Maertens brought in the game-winning run on a walk-off sacrifice fly.