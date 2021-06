Far removed from their glory days and desperately in need of starting a new chapter, the San Antonio Spurs have recovered nicely by building a solid young core for the next phase of their franchise. However, they still are a few pieces away from having a legitimate playoff contender in place. Having said that, let’s take a look at the three players the Spurs absolutely should trade for to get them back into the playoff mix and give them a fighting chance in the postseason.