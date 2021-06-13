Cancel
Combat Sports

Title fight: Shakur Stevenson vs. Jeremia Nakathila (6/12 10pm ET ESPN/ESPN+)

boxden.com
 10 days ago

Nakathila arms are long. Needs to get close and he respects his power. Just thinking about the future, when he faces other guys with power who will come at him...just a bit worried about his output. Everything else is perfect.

boxden.com
Shakur Stevenson
Combat Sportsfightsports.tv

Gervonta Davis Moving Up To 140 Is Dangerous – Says Keith Thurman

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis is aiming to become a three-weight world champion on June 26, but former unified welterweight king Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman reckons he is taking a big risk. Effectively moving up two weight classes, Davis tackles Mario Barrios for his WBA ‘Regular’ super-lightweight title. While some may argue...
Combat SportsBoxing Insider

Bob Arum Believes Gervonta Davis Has No Chance Against Josh Taylor: “I Don’t Think That Taylor Would Have Any Trouble With Him”

The sport of boxing can be a bit confusing at times. Just a few weeks ago, Josh Taylor claimed every world title at 140 pounds by defeating former unified champion Jose Ramirez. The two battled it out at the Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada. Taylor would go on to drop Ramirez twice during their showdown before ultimately walking away with the win.
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Shakur Stevenson: It's Gonna Be A Massacre When I Fight Herring; I'm Gonna Torture Him

Jamel Herring isn’t the 130-pound champion that Shakur Stevenson really wants to fight next. Stevenson would prefer to challenge unbeaten WBC champion Oscar Valdez (29-0, 23 KOs), the fighter Stevenson considers the man to beat in their division. Based on their schedules, however, Stevenson thinks it is more likely that he’ll box WBO junior lightweight champ Jamel Herring after facing Jeremiah Nakathila on Saturday night in Las Vegas.
Combat Sportsjioforme.com

Stevenson vs Nakathila: Livestreaming Results and Round Coverage – Boxing Sports

At ESPN + and ESPN tonight, Shakur Stevenson will face Jeremiah Nakathila in the top-ranked main event and return to action for the interim WBO Junior Lightweight title. BLH will start prelim live coverage at 6:30 pm and main card at 10 pm. This stream features a round-by-round co-starring of Stevenson-Nakathila and Jose Pedraza vs Julian Rodriguez, as well as other updates.
Combat Sportsava360.com

Jamel Herring Wasn't Impressed with Shakur Stevenson's Performance, Can't Wait to Fight Him

Watch the interview with the WBO Champion #JamelHerring as he talks about #ShakurStevenson performance and what happens when they fight. #StevensonNakathila. Next up for Top Rank Boxing on Saturday, June 19, undefeated Japanese knockout sensation Naoya “Monster” Inoue defends his IBF and WBA Bantamweight world titles against Filipino IBF No. 1 contender Michael “Hot and Spicy” Dasmarinas live on ESPN & ESPN+.
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Video: Mikaela Mayer on Stevenson's Win, Return on ESPN, More

(video by Ryan Burton) - Virgin Hotels, Las Vegas - Women's champion Mikaela Mayer was ringside for the WBO's interim-super featherweight title fight, which saw Shakur Stevenson (16-0, 8 KOs) dominated Jeremiah Nakathila (21-2, 17 KOs) over twelve rounds to secure a lopsided unanimous decision. The scores were 120-107 across the board.
Combat Sportsnowboxing.com

Watch Naoya Inoue vs Michael Dasmarinas Fight Live Stream on ESPN

The Monster from Japan, Naoya Inoue returns to defend his WBA and IBF bantamweight titles against rugged challenger from the Philippines Michael Dasmarinas Live on ESPN. Top Rank promotions will host the event at the Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas and it will also feature a Women’s bantamweight championship between WBO champion Mikaela Mayer and challenger Erica Farias.
UFCPosted by
MLive

UFC 263 on ESPN+ (6/12/21): How to Watch Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 | Start time, Live stream PPV

A rematch three years in the making, this time with championship gold on the line, headlines another exciting UFC pay-per-view card on Saturday night in Arizona. “The Last Stylebender” Israel Adesanya prepares to defend his Middleweight championship against “The Italian Dream” Marvin Vettori. This is the second fight between the two, as Adesanya and Vettori fought to a split-decision awarded to the now-champion Adesanya back in 2018. Adesanya is coming off his first loss as a pro at UFC 259, when he challenged Jan Blachowicz for the light heavyweight title. He is still undefeated as a middleweight, with 15 of his 20 wins coming by knockout.
UFCSFGate

UFC 263 Live Stream: How to Watch Adesanya vs. Vettori on ESPN+

It promises to be a stacked card at UFC 263 this weekend as Israel Adesanya takes on Marvin Vettori in a long-awaited rematch, while Nate Diaz makes his highly-anticipated return to the octagon. The action goes down in a special pay-per-view event streaming exclusively on ESPN+. When is UFC 263?...
UFCPosted by
PennLive.com

UFC 263 live stream (6/12/21): How to watch Adesanya vs. Vettori rematch, time, cost, fight card

Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will defend his title belt against Marvin Vettori on Saturday night in Glendale, Arizona, in the headlining bout of UFC 263. Deiveson Figueiredo will try to hang onto his flyweight championship against Brandon Moreno in another title fight, and welterweight star Nate Diaz’s return to the ring adds an additional layer of excitement to the event.