Do you need the new baby gear line mega-producer DJ Khaled just launched with Cybex? Yes, you do, the same way you need a bottle of Macallan Rare Cask whisky. If you’re one of those parents for whom a plain travel stroller or discount diaper bag just won’t do, then this is your kind of collection. But while this baby gear may be pricey — and may be pricey mainly or entirely because of the DJ Khaled name — it’s actually very cool.