Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

More than $30.6 million headed toward Virginia from CDC to address COVID health disparities

By SABRINA MORENO Richmond Times-Dispatch
Lynchburg News and Advance
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND — As part of a $2.25 billion investment across the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has awarded Virginia more than $30.6 million to address health inequities fueled by the pandemic. The primary goals of the grants are to reduce COVID-related disparities over the next two years,...

newsadvance.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Health Disparities#Community Health#Race And Ethnicity#Cdc#Vdh Central Office#Latinos#Virginians#Biocomplexity Institute
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
POTUS
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Indiana Statevincennespbs.org

Delta Strain in Indiana

(NETWORK INDIANA) The variant is here. Nearly 100 confirmed cases of the delta variant of COVID-19 have been reported, according to the weekend report from the Indiana Department of Health. Marion County Public Health Director Dr. Virginia Caine says the delta variant can cause more severe complications and is around...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: State and Valley significantly below U.S. case rate

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 129 additional coronavirus cases Monday, along with 166 Sunday and 177 Saturday. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 255, down 34% from 385 a week ago, and down 96.5% since Jan. 1. Pennsylvania ranks 34th of the 50 states and District of Columbia for the number of population-adjusted cases added over the last week, at 14 cases ...
Florida StatePosted by
WJCT News

Proposed Florida Health Rules Scrapped After Hospital Challenges

After facing nearly a dozen challenges from hospitals across the state, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration has withdrawn a series of proposed rules related to regulating highly specialized health-care services. The state Agency for Health Care Administration announced this week it planned to employ a rarely used option called “negotiated rulemaking”...
Utah Stateslenterprise.com

CDC sends an additional $24 million to Utah to help COVID-19 disparities

The U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has awarded the Utah Department of Health $24,137,217 to address COVID-19-related health disparities. The funding, part of a $2.25 billion nationwide effort, seeks to advance health equity by expanding state, local, U.S. territorial and freely associated state health department capacity and services. This is CDC’s largest investment to date to improve health equity in the United States, the agency said in a release.
weisradio.com

Alabama Department of Public Health Office of HIV Prevention and Care Observes National HIV Testing Day

CONTACT: Jora White, (334) 206-2778. More than 1.2 million people in the U.S. are living with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), but one in six are not aware that they are positive. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends all Americans between the ages of 13-64 get tested for HIV as part of their routine health care. Early diagnosis and treatment extend life and help prevent the spread of HIV.
Public Healthcdc.gov

CDC and HHS Award $200 Million for Disease Intervention Specialist Workforce

Funding awarded to 59 jurisdictions as part of the $1.13 billion investment over the next five years as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. On June 18, 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Department of Health and Human Services awarded 59 jurisdictions with $200 million to bolster support and enhance the disease intervention specialists (DIS) workforce. These awards represent the initial funding of the $1.13 billion investment being made over the next five years, consistent with the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021external icon, and will provide these jurisdiction public health programs and CDC with the support needed to expand and leverage the valuable work of DIS.
Public Healthgcmaz.com

The Navajo Nation Eases Some COVID-19 Restrictions

The Navajo Nation has eased some of its COVID-19 restrictions. The Navajo Department of Health lifted the tribe’s “stay-at-home” order Friday, which allows in-person meetings and ceremonies of 25 people or fewer and drive-through gatherings of up to 100 vehicles. However, face coverings are still required, whether or not they are fully vaccinated against the virus or not. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer also vetoed a resolution to reopen parks on the reservation to 100-percent capacity. In a letter to the Navajo Nation Council, Nez and Lizer said the nation needs to be careful with variants of the disease still circulating. They are recommending parks reopen to 50-percent capacity, which would allow officials to monitor the impacts or reopening and gradually increase capacity going forward. The leaders request the council hold a special session to repeal a March 2020 order to close roads to visitors and allow health officials to issue a new order.
Florida Statesuncoastnews.com

Department of Health reports decline in Florida’s COVID-19 positivity rate

The Florida Department of Health reported 10,629 new COVID-19 cases statewide during the week of June 11-17, bringing the cumulative total since March 2020 to 2,310,881. Forty-three more people died, upping the death toll to 37,555. However, the latest numbers show some discrepancies compared to those reported the previous week....
Public HealthDeming Headlight

New Mexico receives CDC funding for COVID-19 health disparities

CDC has awarded the New Mexico Department of Health $38,523,202 to address COVID-19-related health disparities. The funding, part of a $2.25 billion nationwide investment, seeks to advance health equity by expanding state, local, US territorial, and freely associated state health department capacity and services. This is CDC’s largest investment to date to improve health equity in the United States.
Washington StateGoldendale Sentinel

CDC awards Washington state $46,013,122 to address Covid-related health disparities

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) has awarded the Washington State Department of Health and Seattle and King County Public Health $46,013,122 to address COVID-19-related health disparities. The funding, part of a $2.25 billion nationwide investment, seeks to advance health equity by expanding state, local, U.S. territorial, and freely associated state health department capacity and services. This is the CDC’s largest investment to date to improve health equity in the United States.
Public HealthPosted by
MarketWatch

Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 head toward 177 million and CDC says Delta strain is 'variant of concern'

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness headed toward 177 million on Wednesday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, while deaths climbed above 3.8 million. The U.S. continues to lead the world in total cases at 33.48 million, while deaths total 600,285. The number of fully vaccinated Americans rose to 145.8 million, or 43.9% of the total population, according to the latest data from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), with the number of U.S. adults receiving at least one dose increasing to 64.6%. New York is the latest state to lift almost all restrictions, after...
Vermont StatePosted by
sevendaysvt

Vermont Receives $28.5 Million to Address COVID-Related Health Inequities

Vermont will receive $28.5 million over two years to identify and address health equity problems, many of which were accentuated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The money is part of a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention grant program aimed at improving access to health care for all, including minorities and rural populations. The CDC plans to invest $2.25 billion nationally by 2023.
Public HealthSheridan Press

CDC awards state $38M; Money is to be used to bridge pandemic health disparities

CASPER — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention awarded Wyoming $38.3 million to address health disparities in the state’s pandemic response. Wyoming’s grant is part of a larger $2.25 billion CDC program to bridge the gap for “underserved” communities by putting resources specifically toward high-risk populations, particularly where a geographic or racial health disparity exists.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

These 5 States in Danger From New COVID Variant

Experts agree: The worst of the COVID-19 pandemic seems behind us. Nationwide, the seven-day average of new coronavirus cases has fallen from a high of over 259,000 on Jan. 8 to just over 14,000 on June 12. But there's still some serious cause for concern: The Delta variant of the coronavirus (formerly known as the Indian variant) is up to 70 percent more contagious than the first versions of the virus. And although all of the two-dose COVID vaccines have been found to be effective against it, Delta reduces the protection after one dose by almost 20%. That means people who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated are at increased risk of catching the variant—should it become as widespread in the U.S. as it is now in Europe—and potentially being hospitalized or dying from it.