More than $30.6 million headed toward Virginia from CDC to address COVID health disparities

The Navajo Nation has eased some of its COVID-19 restrictions. The Navajo Department of Health lifted the tribe’s “stay-at-home” order Friday, which allows in-person meetings and ceremonies of 25 people or fewer and drive-through gatherings of up to 100 vehicles. However, face coverings are still required, whether or not they are fully vaccinated against the virus or not. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer also vetoed a resolution to reopen parks on the reservation to 100-percent capacity. In a letter to the Navajo Nation Council, Nez and Lizer said the nation needs to be careful with variants of the disease still circulating. They are recommending parks reopen to 50-percent capacity, which would allow officials to monitor the impacts or reopening and gradually increase capacity going forward. The leaders request the council hold a special session to repeal a March 2020 order to close roads to visitors and allow health officials to issue a new order.