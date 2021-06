Utah Jazz star guard Donovan MitchellNBA - Getty Images. **Be warned this is a long and very in-depth read, hope you have your reading glasses ready**. A few weeks ago we saw the Utah Jazz who is the number one team in the league, narrowly lose their first-round game 1 matchup against the underdog Memphis Grizzlies by just three points with the end score of 109-112. The main takeaway from that game besides the Grizzlies close win was that the Jazz did not have their young star guard and lead scorer Donovan Mitchell in the game.