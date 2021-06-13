Kyler Murray was asked if he grew up a Dallas Cowboys fan; “F*ck no, they were always ass😂

Kyler Murray gave opposing defenses fits with his legs in the 2020 NFL season, especially in the red zone, but his style of play became a bit predictable. And sure, head coach Kliff Kingsbury is somewhat to blame as well for the playcalling, but Murray had a habit of scrambling or taking off running after his primary read was taken away. Defenses began to spy on him with a linebacker, and they also, at times, used a “mush rush” to keep him in the pocket, rather than breaking contain and taking off running outside.