On Day 1 of the Women’s NCAA Track and Field Championships Thursday in Eugene, Oregon, there were two big surprises for BYU — one of them good, one of them bad. Anna Camp, a senior from Fillmore, Utah, who had only the 11th fastest time in the field, not only advanced to the finals of the 1,500-meter on Saturday, but she also produced the second fastest time of the day and set a school record of 4:09.22. She improved her personal best time by 2 ½ seconds and broke teammate Whittni Orton’s six-week-old school record of 4:09.31.