2024 QB Dylan Raiola is going to 'sling it around yard' at FNL, and his dad, NU great Dominic, can't wait

By PARKER GABRIEL Lincoln Journal Star
Parsons Sun
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDominic Raiola and his family are spending most of the summer on the road. During a recent phone conversation with a reporter, the former Nebraska great and 14-year NFL veteran was in the Atlanta area, which had become sort of a temporary center point as his son, Dylan, played in a baseball showcase there. They’ll be back later in June, too, for more baseball from Dylan and younger brother Dayton.

