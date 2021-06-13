2024 QB Dylan Raiola is going to 'sling it around yard' at FNL, and his dad, NU great Dominic, can't wait

The NFL is a league mostly dominated by veterans who've learned how to consistently dominate and outsmart their often younger, inexperienced opponents. That isn't always the case, however, because there will always inevitably be students of the new school who become teachers right out of the gate, with others needing just a year or two before snatching the pebble from the hand of the more seasoned senseis. The AFC West has its fair share of such talent, and in a division headlined by Patrick Mahomes and his stable of young horses, it's all the other three clubs can do to keep pace with the Kansas City Chiefs.