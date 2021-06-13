Cancel
New York Jets, Jamison Crowder could be working toward pay cut (Report)

By Geoff Magliocchetti
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Per a report from ESPN’s Rich Cimini, the New York Jets want to keep the reliable slot receiver but are asking a big favor. The New York Jets’ Jamison Crowder saga has apparently taken another turn, as a report from ESPN’s Rich Cimini claims that the team has asked the veteran receiver to take “at least a 50 percent pay cut”. Crowder is set to enter the final season of a three-year deal inked in 2019, returning on a non-guaranteed $10 million salary.

