New York Jets, Jamison Crowder could be working toward pay cut (Report)

The New York Jets wanted wide receiver Jamison Crowder back on the roster in 2021, but they wanted him to take a pay cut. And that appears to be exactly what happened. Crowder and the Jets agreed to terms Monday on a renegotiated deal that will keep him with the team in 2021, according to NFL Network. Crowder already under contract and set to make $10 million this season, in the final year of his deal. Presumably, he'll make significantly less than that, but details of the new contract have yet to be reported.