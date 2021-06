With just a few ticks under nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter of Monday’s Game 1 contest between the Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets, Chris Paul had the ball in his hands amidst a personal heater. On the previous three Suns’ possessions, he’d scored two of his trademark fading pullups and a floater off the backboard, good for six points. Denver’s Paul Millsap stood before CP3, having lowered himself in an effort to deter any potential shot CP3 had in mind, while Austin Rivers sat on the Denver sideline, looking on at something all too familiar. Recognizing what’s about to transpire, he leaps up from his seat to offer Millsap a warning.