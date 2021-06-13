Give Your Laundry Room A Makeover

It’ll certainly start conversations. And it might even change your life. In his third book, Wild Creations, Baltimore-based “plantfluencer,” horticulturist, and interior plant designer Hilton Carter shares too many great ideas for incorporating house plants into your home decor to count. His DIY projects range from hanging wall planters to creating floral candles, or covering walls with moss. But the one project that stopped us in our tracks is the plant chandelier: A long, narrow hanging planter suspended over a table that Carter describes as “beautifully strange, robust orbs…like traditional light fixtures, but alive and without luminosity.” It was a plant chandelier that inspired Carter, after he spotted one in a cafe, to fill his own home with greenery back in 2011. A decade later, Carter has a limited edition line of planters and garden accessories at Target and a massive presence on Instagram. Will a plant chandelier change your life like Carter’s? Likely not. But it might be fun to try.