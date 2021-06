June 17th, 2017. The return of No Rules Wrestling. Four years ago today, I wrestled my last match. Of course, not professionally or anything like that. The trained stars who do it for a living have my utmost respect. I could never, ever compare. This was just myself versus two others who grew up watching WWE and loving every single aspect of the profession. Like many in the late 1990’s and early 2000’s, it wasn’t long before we all thought “What if we did that?” Despite all the commercials and public service announcements, we did indeed try this at home. Being in our teenage years, it was not pretty.