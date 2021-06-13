Cancel
Twitter deactivate Buhari's account

Cover picture for the articleHe is dead and the impersonators using the medium to threaten the Nigerian youths does that without being accountable for his words and arrests anyone that comes out to speak the truth against his administration. He doesn't obey fundamental human rights so I believe it's best to deny them one thing they care most about, their pride.

Fired COVID dashboard designer's Twitter account suspended

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Rebekah Jones, a former Florida Department of Health employee who was fired for insubordination, has been suspended by Twitter. Although it's unclear why Twitter suspended her account, the social media platform usually does so if the account "violates the Twitter rules." According to Florida Politics, Jones...
Twitter restricts accounts in India to comply with government legal request – TechCrunch

The American social network disclosed on Lumen Database, a Harvard University project, that it took action on four accounts — including those of hip-hop artist L-Fresh the Lion and singer and song-writer Jazzy B — to comply with a legal request from the Indian government it received over the weekend. The accounts are geo-restricted within India but accessible from outside of the South Asian nation. (As part of their transparency efforts, some companies including Twitter and Google make requests and orders they receive from governments and other entities public on Lumen Database.)
China’s Twitter Equivalent Weibo Bans Many Crypto Accounts

China’s Twitter Equivalent Weibo Bans Many Crypto Accounts. Weibo (NASDAQ:WB), a Chinese microblogging website, banned many crypto accounts. However, it may be a response to Beijing’s crackdown policy. According to Wu Blockchain, Sina (NASDAQ:SINA) Weibo, a Chinese microblogging website, banned many crypto accounts. Weibo is one of China’s biggest social...
Nigeria Announces Twitter Moratorium After Suspending President's Account

The Nigerian Government indefinitely suspended Twitter and bans its citizens from using the platform until the suspension is called off. Talks of the government-imposed moratorium were ignited when Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, had his account suspended. Buhari's account got suspended after he cryptically suggested that Nigerian separatists should face punishment for destructing federal property while referencing the Nigerian Civil War that occurred between 1967 through 1970.
Revese Twitter Ban Now, Popular Catholic Bishop Tells Buhari

The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Umuahia, Most Rev. Lucius Ugorji, has appealed to the Federal Government to reverse the ban on Twitter due to its socio-economic benefits to the country. In a sermon at Mater Dei Cathedral, in Umuahia on Sunday, Ugorji said that the nation’s economy would...
Twitter Ban: Buhari May Sack Bashir Ahmad, Onochie, Ogunlesi, Others

President Muhammadu Buhari may be forced to sack some of his social media aides following the ban placed on social media site, Twitter. Newspot recalls that Twitter had last Tuesday deleted President Buhari’s tweet wherein he spoke about the civil war experience. The President threatened to deal with those bent...
Four more Twitter accounts, critical of central govt., restricted in India

Social media is supposed to be a platform where people can come together and share their opinions and discuss topics, free from any autonomous control. However, that is often not the case in real life, as powerful individuals and entities often use their influence to suppress opinions that are critical of them.
Punjabi singer Jazzy B’s Twitter account blocked at Centre’s request

In a major development, the micro-blogging site Twitter has blocked four accounts in India – including one belonging to Canadian-Punjabi singer Jazzy B, who has been tweeting over the farmers’ protest. In December last year, Jazzy B had joined farmers protest’ where thousands of farmers have been camping on the...
How Buhari Plotted To Ban Facebook, Twitter At The Same Time

President Muhammadu Buhari who was reportedly angered by the removal of his ‘genocidal’ post had plotted to place a ban on social media giants, Twitter and Facebook. Newspot recalls that Twitter had last Tuesday deleted President Buhari’s tweet wherein he spoke about the civil war experience. The President threatened to...
‘Action Ill-advised’ – Ortom Knocks Buhari Over Twitter Ban

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has knocked President Muhammadu Buhari over the suspension of Twitter operations in Nigeria. In a statement on Monday by his media aide, Terver Akase, governor Ortom described the ban as an ill-advised diversion from the core issues of insecurity and injustice plaguing the nation.
Twitter helps India block singer JazzyB, three other accounts

The government maintains that the new norms will help fight fake news and hate speech. FacebookTwitterLinkedinEMail. Start a Conversation.. Twitter helps India block singer JazzyB, three other accounts. This article is published at 08 June 2021 05:17 from Popular India News, click on the read full article link below to see further details.
Buhari replaces NBC DG amid Twitter ban

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Balarabe Ilelah, a veteran broadcaster, as the Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC). The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, announced the appointment in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday by the Special Assistant to the President (Media), Office of the Minister of Information and Culture, Segun Adeyemi.
It’s unfair to say Twitter ban was because Buhari’s tweet was deleted – Lai Mohammed

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has said that it is unfair to say that the decision to ban Twitter’s operation in the country was because President Muhammadu Buhari’s tweet was deleted. The Minister who appeared on an NTA programme on Friday June 11, said the decision was taken over the promotion of views that could cause division in the country by the social media platform. Mohammed also insisted that other social media platforms operating in Nigeria will have to first register with the Corporate Affairs Commission and then apply for licensing with the NBC. He said; “People have tried to say Twitter was suspended because they deleted the president’s message. I think that is very unfair. We were very clear in what we said. We were very unambiguous that if any platform continues to promote the views of those who want Nigeria to be divided, we will suspend their operations. “Secondly, we went ahead to say that henceforth, all OTT — over the top — and other social media platforms operating in Nigeria will have to first register with the Corporate Affairs Commission then apply for licensing with the NBC, that is the broadcasting commission.“We gave the reason that this has become the platform of choice for [a] separatist leader in particular, who stays comfortably in Europe and directs people to attack the symbols of our sovereignty — the symbols of government authorities.” The post It’s unfair to say Twitter ban was because Buhari’s tweet was deleted – Lai Mohammed appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.
Nigeria’s Twitter Suspension

The United States condemns the ongoing suspension of Twitter by the Nigerian government and subsequent threats to arrest and prosecute Nigerians who use Twitter. The United States is likewise concerned that the Nigerian National Broadcasting Commission ordered all television and radio broadcasters to cease using Twitter. Unduly restricting the ability...
No timeline for suspension on Twitter ban as Buhari keeps mum

The ban on Twitter services in Nigeria may continue for a while if the body language of President Muhammadu Buhari is anything to go by. Buhari, during an interview with AriseTV on Thursday, June 9, ignored a question posed to him on Nigeria’s ban of microblogging platform Twitter. “I will...