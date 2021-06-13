How the Sixers' Tobias Harris has become the No. 2 playoff scorer in two years

Harris delivered 20 points (8-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and a block across 39 minutes in Monday's loss against the Hawks. Harris continues to provide steady offensive numbers for Philadelphia and has scored at least 20 points in all but one of his playoff appearances. In fact, he has reached that mark in seven straight contests and is firmly entrenched as the Sixers' second-best scoring threat behind Joel Embiid. He's supplied more than just scoring, though, as he has also pulled down at least eight rebounds in six of nine playoff contests.