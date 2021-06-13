Funday Outtake Round Up

Sat., Oct. 30, 8pm-1am – Hampton + Hudson’s Beetlejuice Halloween Party. The Inman Park community bar and restaurant’s annual Halloween celebration is back! Starting at 8pm, a DJ will be spinning beats, the Halloween classic Beetlejuice will be playing on all TVs, beer and cocktail specials will be flowing and their team will be dressed in their Beetlejuice best. Attendees are encouraged to come dressed up for a costume contest, with winners receiving gift cards, merch and more. Beforehand, guests can enjoy Halloween brunch specials from 10am to 2pm and catch the UGA v. Florida football game starting at 3:30pm.
