CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Funday Outtake Round Up

By Summer Samba
sparklecat.com
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the articleI have lots of hilarious outtakes for you this week! In fact, here’s one I forgot about that should have been in last week’s group. I don’t remember what, but something really took me by surprise!. Here I am in a typical pose — trying...

www.sparklecat.com

Comments / 0

Related
sparklecat.com

Tongue-Out Outtake Calendar Rejects

I have a special outtake edition for you today. All my photos here, as you can see, are tongue-out photos. But in addition to that, they are rejects from my 2022 outtake calendar, which, like the regular 2022 calendar, is almost finished! Even though these photos couldn’t make it in (even though it’s already an outtake calendar), they are still fun and good enough to share.
PHOTOGRAPHY
InspireMore

12-Yr-Old With Size-18 Feet Finally Has Stylish Shoes Thanks To Kind NBA Players.

Everyone wants to feel comfortable in their own skin, but that became more difficult for 12-year-old Joseph Gamez when he shot up to be 6 feet, 6 inches almost overnight. His biggest problem was finding shoes to fit his size-18 feet. The pairs his mom were able to scrounge up at bargain stores and Amazon were made for older men, making Joseph feel like he stuck out even more.
NBA
Outsider.com

‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Josh Harris Shows Off Wildly ‘Mysterious Fish’

Deadliest Catch just turned into “Strangest Catch” with star Josh Harris’ latest post from his adventures on the Bering Sea. Usually, the renowned fisherman and his crew pull up pots full of Opilio and king crabs. Within the mesh, a stray octopus or another sea critter might make its way into the batch. But every now and then the Cornelia Marie finds something extraordinary within the enormous crab claws and legs. This time, Harris couldn’t even put a name to the animal.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outtake#Here I Am#Round Up#Cat#Sunglasses
KHON2

Aloha Authentic: Old Hawaiian home

KHON2's weekly “Aloha Authentic” segment highlights various streets across the islands so we can dig into those names, and in turn, learn something new. This week, we brought our attention to our own homes.
HAWAII STATE
Bored Panda

50 Times Siblings Pulled Such Great Pranks, They Just Had To Share Them Online

The best thing about being part of a family is the fact that someone truly understands you and knows who you are, in your heart of hearts. It’s our greatest strength… and our biggest weakness. You see, when you move aside all the wholesomeness and heart-warming stuff, you realize that the people closest to you have an unprecedented wealth of information on how to push your buttons and make you laugh. Maybe even at the same time! That’s where practical jokes come in.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie makes moving appearance in beautiful blue dress

Princess Eugenie stepped out for an important engagement on Thursday as she visited a Salvation Army outreach hub as part of her work with her organisation, the Anti Slavery Collective. The royal looked elegant as ever in a bold blue dress, too, with her shoulder-length hair down and loose and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
adventuresinatlanta.com

HALLOWEEN ROUND-UP 2021

Sat., Oct. 30, 8pm-1am – Hampton + Hudson’s Beetlejuice Halloween Party. The Inman Park community bar and restaurant’s annual Halloween celebration is back! Starting at 8pm, a DJ will be spinning beats, the Halloween classic Beetlejuice will be playing on all TVs, beer and cocktail specials will be flowing and their team will be dressed in their Beetlejuice best. Attendees are encouraged to come dressed up for a costume contest, with winners receiving gift cards, merch and more. Beforehand, guests can enjoy Halloween brunch specials from 10am to 2pm and catch the UGA v. Florida football game starting at 3:30pm.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
Golf.com

These are the keys to a perfect pre-round warm-up routine

As you may have seen me mention in previous issues, there are three different kinds of practice golfers need to know: warm-up practice, mechanical practice and performance practice. Each type is designed to present unique goals. More importantly, when you’re engaged in one type of practice, you should never be thinking about the other two. So when you’re warming up, forget about mechanics. The goal is prepping your body to perform.
GOLF
Outsider.com

‘GMA’ Host Michael Strahan Shares Pic of ‘Baby Enzo’ in Halloween Costume and Fans Can’t Get Enough

On pretty much any day, Michael Strahan’s Instagram followers know that his “Baby Enzo” is always a perfect little pumpkin. But now, we just cannot get enough of the furry little darling as little Enzo goes all the way, dressing up this weekend as an adorable jack-o-lantern. On Saturday, October 30, the GMA host’s pup, “Baby Enzo” became an Instagram favorite.
PETS
sparklecat.com

My Fun Zoom Audition

Late Monday, my human got a call from a casting director who was looking for a cat that could do tricks for some sort of variety show. The one catch — the Zoom audition was first thing the next morning! Inwardly my human groaned because she is not a morning person. But she got up extra early so she could set up and put on some makeup. Like the casting producer was going to look at anyone but me.
PETS
sparklecat.com

Fall Portraits

Once we were done with my pumpkin photo session, my human noticed there was some nice light around the side of the house. I was more than happy to go up the steps to pose for a few fall portraits. I wasn’t ready to go back inside anyhow. It’s important...
PHOTOGRAPHY
duqsm.com

Super Spooky Round-Up: A guide to haunted attractions

As Spooky Season reaches its peak, haunted attractions are one of the biggest placeholders in people’s minds. Over the past week, I’ve attended four of the area’s haunted houses to tell you which ones are totally worth it, and which ones you should switch out for a horror movie. The...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy