How the Sixers' Tobias Harris has become the No. 2 playoff scorer in two years

The first thing people often talk about when it comes to the Sixers, and rightfully so, is the dominance of Joel Embiid. He played like an MVP in the regular season, and has stepped his game up to an even higher level in the playoffs. After that, people will talk about Ben Simmons. Either to praise his defense, or often to complain he didn’t score enough or didn’t hit his free throws. And even after Embiid and Simmons, the next name you will hear the day after a game may be Doc Rivers, perhaps Matisse Thybulle, sometimes Tyrese Maxey or Shake Milton if they went crazy off the bench.