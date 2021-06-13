How the Sixers' Tobias Harris has become the No. 2 playoff scorer in two years
Tobias Harris has turned into the reliable No. 2 playoff scorer the 76ers needed. In the Sixers’ eight playoff games this spring, six of which they’ve won, Harris is averaging 23.6 points and has tallied at least 19 each time. He’s shooting .538 from the field and .370 from 3-point range even with an 8-for-24 outing in a Game 4 first-round loss to the Wizards. He’s also averaging 9.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.6 turnovers for a solid assist-to-turnover ratio of 2.4.www.app.com