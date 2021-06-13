Alex Rodriguez Honors Ex-Wife Cynthia Scurtis Amid Jennifer Lopez's Rekindled Romance With Ben Affleck

Jennifer’s mom Guadalupe Rodriguez was seen hanging out with Ben Affleck on the set of his new movie in Las Vegas!. Yet another sign that Bennifer are full-steam ahead: Ben Affleck, 48, was joined by Jennifer Lopez‘s mom Guadalupe Rodríguez, 75, in Las Vegas! Mama Lopez was spotted hanging out with The Town actor at the Wynn resort’s casino on Wednesday, June 9, where Ben was directing a new film in photos obtained by Page Six. Guadalupe was seen standing amid the slot machine as she enthusiastically put her arms out while chatting with a camera man and other film crew. HollywoodLife has reached out to Ben’s rep for comment.