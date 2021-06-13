Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Alex Rodriguez Honors Ex-Wife Cynthia Scurtis Amid Jennifer Lopez's Rekindled Romance With Ben Affleck

By Kaitlin Reilly
Posted by 
E! News
E! News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Alex Rodriguez DENIES Reaching Out to Madison LeCroy After J.Lo Split. Alex Rodriguez is celebrating a very special ex—just not his most recent one, Jennifer Lopez. The MLB star, who split from J.Lo in April, took to his Instagram Story on June 12 to share pics of himself hanging out, and working out, with Cynthia Scurtis, who he was married to from 2002 to 2008. The couple share their daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13.

www.eonline.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
E! News

E! News

90K+
Followers
27K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J. Lo
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Adriana Lima
Person
Cynthia Scurtis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alex And#Instagram Story
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
MLB
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
HOLAUSA

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony’s kids look all grown up in new photos

Jennifer Lopez is crazy about her “coconuts.” The 51-year-old superstar kicked off the weekend on Friday, June 4 by sharing a carousel of her and Marc Anthony’s twins Max and Emme, both 13. She put a pair of coconut emojis in the caption, referencing her longtime nickname for the duo. From flying in a private jet to enjoying sweet moments at home, the photo dump was a lovely little treat for fans.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Jennifer Lopez Glows As She Leaves Ben Affleck’s L.A. Home After Apparent Sleepover — See Pics

J.Lo was looking flawless as she was driven away from Ben Affleck’s home in her white Cadillac Escalade on Saturday, June 5!. Jennifer Lopez, 51, was glowing after an apparent sleepover with Ben Affleck, 48! The Bronx native was spotted sitting in the passenger seat of her white Cadillac Escalade as she was driven by another woman — presumably an assistant — from Ben’s Brentwood place back to her own Bel-Air home on Saturday, June 5. Jennifer appeared to be wearing a beige colored cardigan, gold necklace and hoop earrings as she looked down at her phone.
MLBMarin Independent Journal

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck share steamy kiss in front of her kids, ex-husband

Two months after Jennifer Lopez announced the end of her engagement to Alex Rodriguez — and the blended family they were building together — the singer had her two children join her for an affectionate, PDA-packed dinner with her new boyfriend, Ben Affleck. Page Six reported that the on-again lovers...
MLBPosted by
Amomama

People: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Excited about Their Relationship

Hollywood's sought-after couple, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, have kept their romance on the down-low for a while now. Sources have revealed they want to make it work. Actors Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are committed to making their long-distance relationship work despite living in different states. An insider told People that the pair are excited about their romance.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Jennifer Lopez posts about 'love' amid Ben Affleck date photos

Jennifer Lopez appeared to be in a reflective mood on Wednesday after she shared a post about "love" following her rumoured rekindled romance with Ben Affleck. The singer was celebrating the anniversary of her On the 6 album and took to her Instagram Stories to quote one of her biggest hits If You Had My Love.
CelebritiesWKYC

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Kiss During Romantic Dinner Date in Malibu

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have sealed their love with a kiss!. The two were photographed locking lips Sunday night while dining at Nobu Malibu, a famous sushi restaurant in Los Angeles. "J.Lo and Ben went to Nobu Malibu last night to celebrate Jen's sister, Lynda Lopez's, birthday," a source tells ET. "They had a great time at the dinner celebration."
Las Vegas, NVHollywood Life

Ben Affleck Joined By J.Lo’s Mom In Las Vegas While He Shoots Film Amid Rekindled Romance

Jennifer’s mom Guadalupe Rodriguez was seen hanging out with Ben Affleck on the set of his new movie in Las Vegas!. Yet another sign that Bennifer are full-steam ahead: Ben Affleck, 48, was joined by Jennifer Lopez‘s mom Guadalupe Rodríguez, 75, in Las Vegas! Mama Lopez was spotted hanging out with The Town actor at the Wynn resort’s casino on Wednesday, June 9, where Ben was directing a new film in photos obtained by Page Six. Guadalupe was seen standing amid the slot machine as she enthusiastically put her arms out while chatting with a camera man and other film crew. HollywoodLife has reached out to Ben’s rep for comment.
Miami, FLwopular.com

Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez: A Timeline

Should we really be surprised by Bennifer 2.0 given that Jennifer Lopez's 2002 album, "This Is Me...Then," contained a heartfelt singe titled, "Dear Ben?" A fresh start: Jennifer Lopez moving to LA to be near Ben Affleck?. A source has claimed Jennifer Lopez is planning to move out of Miami...
Celebritiessouthernminn.com

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's romantic reconciliation getting serious

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are already discussing “settling down”, according to a new report. The former couple recently rekindled their romance after they first dated in 2002 – where they got engaged after two months of dating, and split 18 months later – and sources have now said the pair are so close that friends wouldn’t be surprised if another “quickie engagement” was on the cards.
Celebritiesnaughtygossip.com

Ben Affleck’s Romance Has Jennifer Garner’s Approval

Ben Affleck’s Romance Has Jennifer Garner’s Approval! Jennifer Garner has reportedly given Ben Affleck her seal of approval to his rekindled romance with Jennifer Lopez. Back in 2004, Affleck and Lopez called off their engagement after two years together. Later that year, Affleck started dating Garner. They tied the knot in 2005 and went on to have three children together. Sadly, though, they announced their separation back in 2016. Fast forward five years, Affleck has now reconnected with Lopez. As far as Garner is concerned, this development is happy news.
CelebritiesPosted by
Newsweek

What Ben Affleck's Father Has Said About Jennifer Lopez Reunion

Ben Affleck's father has dismissed questions about his son's love life as "nonsense" as the world watches the Hollywood actor's reunion with old flame Jennifer Lopez. However, Timothy Affleck revealed he is the last to know details about the new and improved Bennifer. Timothy Affleck was approached by The Sun...