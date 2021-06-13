Cancel
Belmont, NH

Demand an End to Clear Cutting in Belmont, NH

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to the increasing numbers of wildlife sightings in residential areas and risks associated interactions with people; the People of Belmont NH insist that clear cutting be stopped immediately. We believe that because of the most recent clear cutting within the town, animals habitats are being destroyed and potentially will cause problems between them and humans. We also want to protect our animal habitat and rural way of life. There should be no more than 2 acres cut for residential building. We are against big development including acreage to be covered in asphalt, concrete, cement or hard pack.

Belmont, NH
#Animals#Nh
