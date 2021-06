Few tours generated as much excitement and controversy as Guns N' Roses' Use Your Illusion Tour. By 1991, the former Los Angeles gutter rats had become the biggest rock band in the world, riding high on the success of their multiplatinum debut album Appetite for Destruction and its stopgap follow-up G N' R Lies. Guns N' Roses had captivated audiences over the past several years opening for acts like Aerosmith, the Rolling Stones and Iron Maiden, quickly eclipsing the headliners in popularity and volatility.