NEW SUMMER STYLES

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 9 days ago
I hope everyone is having a great weekend! We are currently in Arkansas with friends and our families. We were originally supposed to be in Broken Bow this weekend, but when we got there all of their boat ramps were closed due to heavy rain so we scrambled and were able to find someone to take our rental and then we found a rental in Arkansas and we all drove here. It was definitely an adventure and it’s honestly been the BEST time here and the kids are loving it! We’ve already decided that we’ll come back here next summer for sure! We have one more night here and then we head home tomorrow. My face hurts from smiling and laughing so much; I don’t want this weekend to end!

