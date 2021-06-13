2024 QB Dylan Raiola is going to 'sling it around yard' at FNL, and his dad, NU great Dominic, can't wait

HIGH SCHOOL: Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne, Class of ’11. RECRUITMENT: Committed to Ohio State on June 3, 2010, over Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Michigan and Notre Dame. PORTER’S HIGH SCHOOL SCOUTING REPORT (2010): Dual-threat QB with elite arm talent, agility, size and speed. Has athletic ability to play multiple positions: WR, RB, DB, and QB. Extremely effective zone-read QB because he is a mismatch for defensive ends and contain players. Thickly built frame to handle rushing duties. Has sprinter speed in the open field and will outrun secondary players with ease. Looks to throw the ball first, run second. Shows good arm strength on short throws and stretching the field. Can throw on the run and use multiple arm angles to complete passes. Very smart player that leads him team in big moments. Top QB prospect in Ohio this year and possibly the best I’ve seen in this state.