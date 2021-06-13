2024 QB Dylan Raiola is going to 'sling it around yard' at FNL, and his dad, NU great Dominic, can't wait

Of all the quarterback prospects to enter the 2021 NFL Draft, Justin Fields has had the most unique route to get to his landing spot. Fields was named the Elite11 MVP heading into his senior year (over Trevor Lawrence) and was universally regarded as a five-star recruit by every major recruiting service. Fields was the top dual-threat passer in his class and ESPN had him rated as the top overall prospect whereas Rivals.com and 247Sports.com had him second behind Trevor Lawrence.