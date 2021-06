The College Football Experience on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network continues its 130 FBS college football season preview series with the Auburn Tigers. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) is joined by Host of the Locked On Auburn Podcast (@LockedOnAuburn) Zac Blackerby (@zblackerby) as the guys preview the upcoming season for the Auburn Tigers. Is Bryan Harsin an upgrade over Gus Malzhan? Will Bo Nix be the day one starter or could it be LSU transfer TJ Finley? Will Derek Mason get the Tigers D going? What’s a great year one for Bryan Harsin? Could Auburn be a sleeper in the SEC West? Can the Tigers improve their line play? We talk it all on this War Eagle edition episode of The College Football Experience.