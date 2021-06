An Arkansas woman is suing a state trooper after he used a “pursuit intervention technique” ( PIT) to try to pull over her car, NBC News reports. According to a lawsuit filed in Pulaski County Circuit Court, 38-year-old Nicole Harper, who was pregnant during the incident, was driving at 84 mph in a 70-mph zone on U.S Highway 167 in Jacksonville, Ark. when the trooper signaled for her to pull over after flashing his lights and using his siren.