I think we're going to be hard to beat here... and Texas feels like a darkhorse, mostly because of Sark. Re: TNET: Clemson extends coveted QB offer to 5-star Manning. I assume he is being told he is our only QB offer for now. I’m sure our second and third guys on the board are being told that we are extremely interested and please be patient. But this will probably be our only QB offer until he decides to make a decision. I would imagine the only way that changes is if he goes into his senior year and plans to put that off till after the season. I doubt we would wait that long to extend a second offer to cover our ### as well as to put a little pressure on Manning. But for now this will be our only offer and that won’t change anytime soon. But of course some interesting conversations behind the scenes with other families.