On the day Ben Affleck was spotted racing to J.Lo’s L.A. home on a motorcycle, A-Rod reunited with an ex of his own!. Hanging out with an ex seems to be the theme of 2021! Alex Rodriguez, 45, revealed his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis joined him for an intense workout at 54D in Miami’s Coral Gables on Saturday, June 12. The former Yankee put his arm around Cynthia — who he shares daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13, with — as the two smiled for the camera. “World class mommy,” he added in a caption in another post shared to his Instagram story, revealing she helped wrap his knee in ice.