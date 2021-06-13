Laboratory Centrifuge Market Analysis (2021): Drivers & Restraints, Market Insights, Growth Prediction till 2030

Petrol prices are being artificially inflated to a near-record high with prices “almost certain to be eclipsed” towards the end of next week, according to new analysis.Increases in the wholesale cost of diesel is being “loaded onto petrol“, the AA said.Figures from Experian Catalyst show average petrol pump prices moved within a fraction of 1p of the record on Thursday, reaching 142.16p per litre.The highest price recorded is 142.48p in April 2012. Most recent figures show average diesel prices on Thursday were 145.68p.The AA said wholesale price increases since the summer should have resulted in diesel setting new records, with...

