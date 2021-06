The Montreal Canadiens will meet the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals from the T-Mobile Arena on Monday night. The Canadiens are coming off a quick 4-0 sweep over the Winnipeg Jets and have plenty of steam coming into this western conference showdown. Meanwhile, the Knights play well at home and are coming off a 4-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche, where they took over the series in the last few games.