Buffalo, NY

'A Quiet Place II' sets record becoming first pandemic movie to make $100 million at U.S. box office

By Paul Ross
WKBW 7 Eyewitness News
 7 days ago
'A Quiet Place II' which was filmed all over Western New York, became the first movie in the COVID-19 pandemic to make over $100 million at the box office in the United States.

According to box office estimates, the movie made $108.9 million over its first three weekends at the box office.

The film is estimated to have made close to $200 million world wide.

Film crews spent six weeks filming in Western New York at locations which included the following

  • Akron
  • Buffalo
  • Dunkirk
  • Fredonia
  • Grand Island
  • Lackawanna
  • North Tonawanda
  • Olcott
  • Westfield
