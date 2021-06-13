2024 QB Dylan Raiola is going to 'sling it around yard' at FNL, and his dad, NU great Dominic, can't wait

The Huskers did not let the night end without offering a 2024 quarterback whose dad's jersey is retired by the program. Dylan Raiola, though, looks like a guy who could carve his own successful path on the field. He put on a show throwing the football at Friday Night Lights, and then received an offer before the night was over. The prospect who just finished his freshman year of high school now has offers from the Huskers, Georgia, TCU and Washington State.