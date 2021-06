Xbox Game Pass will officially come directly to internet-connected televisions at some point in the near future, Xbox revealed today ahead of its E3 2021 event on Sunday, June 13th. Exactly what that might look like remains to be seen, but it's not the first time that Xbox has talked about a possible smart TV app or something of the like for Xbox and Xbox Game Pass. Xbox boss Phil Spencer previously said last November that he could see something like that happening within a year. And, well, now here we are.