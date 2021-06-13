Marin Voice: Values, actions affect student-athletes, undermine love of the game

There are some significant problems plaguing adolescent sports. Recently, rereading a very old column of mine when I was a university sports editor, the strongest image was one of a parent at a Little League baseball game yelling at his kid to slide hard into second base and “take him out.” I was struck by how little has changed in the last 60 years. Rereading that column reawakened my concerns for continuing problems related to kids, parents and sports.