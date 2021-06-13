Can Volkswagen bring back the van buzz? Icons Electrified Part 1

Continuing with some of rumors of new LEGO summer 2021 sets, there’s now one for a LEGO Volkswagen T2 Camper Van (10279). The original Volkswagen T1 Camper Van was finally retired last year after being on the market for a whopping nine years and it looks like there’s a replacement for it coming soon. There’s no word on piece count or the color scheme but it is reported that it could retail for 179.99€ which is a lot more expensive than the T1. This could suggest that it will have more pieces than the T1 as well.