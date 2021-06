In the days following Gianluigi Buffon announcing that he was going to leave Juventus for a second time, he made sure to remind folks that he was going to take a little bit of time to decide on his next move. Seeing as he’s still very good at the age of 43, retirement likely wasn’t in the equation, and the rumors of where he would go next were popping up every few days in the Italian press as a result of that.