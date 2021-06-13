Square Enix's Guardians Of The Galaxy Game Launches On Xbox This October

E3 2021 won't look like past E3 events, as large gatherings are still not too common for industry events in the United States yet. Rather than host a large, in-person event like we've seen every other year except 2020, the ESA has chosen to host a digital show featuring a number of development and publishing partners. This will give everyone the chance to see trailers and announcements online while also giving companies the freedom to run events their own way. GameSpot is also participating in the gaming frenzy this June as an official E3 partner and the return of Play For All, which includes supporting AbleGamers.