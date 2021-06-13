Square Enix's Guardians Of The Galaxy Game Launches On Xbox This October
Square Enix has announced Eidos Montreal's upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy game will be launching for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on October 26. The game will be a fully single-player third-person adventure game, putting you in the shoes of Star Lord - but you'll be able to use the abilities of other characters such as Rocket Racoon and Groot. The gameplay also gave us an indication players will be able to choose dialogue options, as well as engaging in high octane action. It seems characters also remember the choices you make in your adventure, adding some Mass Effect-esque elements to your story.www.purexbox.com