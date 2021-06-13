Phil Spencer Says Xbox 'Doesn't Want To Take Away' Physical Games

The Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service that offers a plethora of different video games on both Xbox and PC as well as the Cloud system, which has been working quite well. The Xbox Game Pass receives consistent updates with major monthly additions, for example, in the month of June, Darkest Dungeon and For Honor were added to the platform, while other games already on the platform include Halo, Star Wars, NBA, Madden and FIFA. Essentially, the Xbox Game Pass offers great value on a budget in both the Ultimate and Standard Editions. As the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase is only a few days away, Phil Spencer, Head of Xbox and Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, spoke on the future of Xbox in the gaming sphere. Furthermore, Will Tuttle, Xbox’s Editor in Chief, made a statement concerning the positive growth of the Xbox Game Pass.