Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin Announced – Hack and Slash Title Out in 2022

gamingbolt.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMuch like many games revealed today, the rumors surrounding Final Fantasy Origin have turned out to be true. Developed by Team Ninja, the official name is Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin and it’s coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 and PC. Check out the debut trailer below.

Video GamesGotGame

E3 2021 | Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Announced

During the Square Enix Presents Summer Showcase, Square Enix Japan revealed a new Final Fantasy spin-off title. Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin seems to tell a story focused on the original Final Fantasy villain, Garland. Interestingly enough, he seems to claim the title of Chaos, which was his transformation in the original game. The protagonists are new Warriors of Light, tasked with killing Chaos, likely to close the Final Fantasy time loop. You can check out the reveal trailer below.
Video Gameswaytoomany.games

Hands-on Preview – Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

Square Enix‘s E3 2021 conference wasn’t good. Nobody will ever try to deny this statement. Between the gigantic amount of time spent on a Guardians of the Galaxy game, a barrage of mobile games (“don’t you guys have phones?”), and the disappointing unveiling of Babylon’s Fall‘s gameplay, there was very little to be happy about that showcase. Then the now-infamous trailer for Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin dropped. An excessively edgy trailer with an Eminem lookalike mentioning he wanted to kill Chaos every five minutes, the game quickly became the laughing stock of not only that conference, but maybe E3 2021 as a whole.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intermission DLC Review: ‘A great morsel to tide us over until Part 2″

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intermission DLC review for PS5. Final Fantasy 7 Remake, along with the original, is one of my favorite games of all time. It got a perfect score from me when it was released last year, and it looks and runs better with the Intergrade PS5 upgrade. This updated version was recently launched on PS5 and brought a DLC that features the first significant revision to a character’s story.
Video GamesSiliconera

Final Fantasy XIV Eorzea Collection 2021 to Release in August

Square Enix will release the Final Fantasy XIV Eorzea Collection 2021 on August 3, 2021. The book will feature all clothing and housing items released in Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers. Consumers can get their hands on this special book for ¥2,200 or roughly $20. However, there is currently no indication that the Eorzea Collection 2021 will release outside of Japan. [Thanks, Famitsu!]
Video Gamesretailcrowd.co.uk

Epic Games Store-ra tart a Final Fantasy VII Remake?

Additionally, another unreleased game could be headed to Tim Sweeney’s digital store. a steam You don’t have an unofficial database (SteamDB) where you can track when a new game arrives on the Gabe Newell platform (or even you can find out about updates, Denuvo DRM removal, and things like that). This is Epic Games StoreEpic Games Data, which in turn took off the veil for two games early.
Video Gameswaytoomany.games

Review – Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster

Shin Megami Tensei lives! For years ,Shin Megami Tensei V has seemed nonexistent, with the sublime Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE having to carry the torch all on its own. Now no longer. Before Shin Megami Tensei V’s long awaited release later in 2021, Atlus deigned to give us a remaster first. Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne has long been celebrated as one of the best titles in the entire MegaTen franchise. And now this classic JRPG masterpiece is available for modern audiences. Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster is a fantastic game, with plenty of work done to bring the game up to more modern standards. The definitive version of an absolutely amazing game.
Video GamesSiliconera

Tekken x Street Fighter Progress Discussed in Harada’s Bar Radio

A new translated entry in the Harada’s Bar Radio series is available and features Bandai Namco’s Katsuhiro Harada and Kouhei Ikeda talking about both Tekken 7 and Tekken x Street Fighter. In the case of the former, they talked about some crossover characters they’d like to see in the game. With regards to the latter, they expressed regret at not being able to share character models or concept art. [Thanks, Event Hubs!]
PC Gamer

Final Fantasy 9 is becoming an animated series

Square Enix's tale of a plucky thief who kidnaps a princess and then accidentally saves the multiverse is coming to the screen: An animated series based on Final Fantasy 9 is being developed by French Cyber Group Studios in collaboration with Square Enix. And wow, now that I summarize it,...
Video Gamestwobeardgaming.com

[First Look] Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

Searching for Chaos. Not sure if you heard of this one before. No, it’s not a joke. Will they find him? who really is Chaos? We’re baffled by that fact. I sure was. Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin starts this way on the demo, opting out to a lighter form and a protagonist with happier surroundings. These three are short one warrior to be considered the predestined warriors of light they claim to be. Team Ninja seems to be heading up the development efforts through another alternate Final Fantasy title since Dissidia NT’s launch.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX Gets Launch Trailer

Developer Jankenteam and publisher Merge Games released the launch trailer for Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX today. The game is a remake of the original Alex Kidd in Miracle World, which originally released on the Sega Master System in 1986. The trailer shows off several of the game’s modes....
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Legend of Mana PS4 Gameplay Arrives Before Launch

Square Enix’s remaster of Legend of Mana is out tomorrow so to provide a better idea of what to epxect, pre-launch gameplay footage has gone live. Gamersyde has about half an hour from the PS4 version which showcases the opening, story and combat. Check it out below. Legend of Mana...
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Blizzard surveys World of Warcraft players about their Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker intentions

“A rising tide raises all ships,” or so the axiom goes, which is appropriate when one considers how healthy competition is between bigger MMORPGs. And while it’s made very clear that there’s no animosity-filled feud between Final Fantasy XIV and World of Warcraft (and people should stop beating tribal war drums over it), it’s very obvious at this point that Square-Enix’s popular MMORPG has gotten Blizzard’s notice on a competitive product level.
Video GamesNintendo World Report

Legend of Mana (Switch) Review

A gorgeous remaster of an RPG that lets you build your own world map. I admire a game that takes risks and just goes for it. That's something that the 1999 PlayStation RPG Legend of Mana does very well. It came out as the fourth entry in the Mana series, following the extremely well regarded Super Nintendo RPGs Secret of Mana and Trials of Mana, but it boldly attempted a wild, unique nonlinear structure and lost some of the positive reception of the franchise in the process. Looking back on Legend of Mana, it sold well but was critically divisive. Approaching the game with new, remastered eyes on Nintendo Switch more than 20 years later helped me to come away from this game impressed with what it aspires to do even if it loses some of what made its predecessors so good in the process.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Final Fantasy XIV Patch 5.57 Now Available Featuring Ability to Move to Uncongested Worlds

Game company Square Enix has recently released a new patch for popular MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that introduces a new feature. The new patch offers an ability to players so that they can move to uncongested worlds via the character select screen. This is one of the more important updates that the game company has released recently, which is really helpful for players. It also introduces some bug fixes too. There is also a change to the weekly restrictions on Allagan Tomestones of Revelation.
Video Gamespurenintendo.com

Review: Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection (Nintendo Switch)

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection is just that: a collection. In this age when older games are being rebuilt or remastered, this package does little more than combine three Ninja Gaiden titles and their DLC, making them conveniently available at a fair price. Is that enough?. There’s no correct answer to...
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

Mario Golf: Super Rush Switch review published in Famitsu

The first Mario Golf: Super Rush Nintendo Switch review has been published in Japanese magazine Famitsu. As detailed by Nintendo Everything, the publication’s four reviewers gave the sports title a combined score of 33 out of 40 (8, 8, 8, 9). Famitsu’s reviewers praised Super Rush’s new Speed Golf mode,...
ClutchPoints

Samurai Warriors 5 Release Date: When is Samurai Warriors 5 out?

First revealed during the February 2021 Nintendo Direct, Samurai Warriors 5 will finally be coming out soon in Japan. Known as Sengoku Musou in Japan, Samurai Warriors 5 reboots the series. The game will feature a tighter roster, focusing more on mastering the new formula. SW5 will be a great way to get into the series, and even long-time fans will get their button-mashing fill in this game.
Video Gameschristcenteredgamer.com

Atelier Mysterious Trilogy Deluxe (PC)

ESRB Rating: Teen for Fantasy Violence, Language, Mild Suggestive Themes, Partial Nudity, Use of Alcohol. Thank you Koei Tecmo Games for sending us this trilogy to review!. The Atelier series, by Gust (who Koei Tecmo purchased and then absorbed early last decade) has been going on for almost 25 years now, and they have had a nearly yearly release cycle for most of that time. For the first 15 years or so, the series was primarily on PlayStation platforms. Outside of some spin-offs, the Mysterious trilogy, starting with Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book, was the first mainline Atelier game to be released on Windows PC in the West. (There were a couple of Japan-only PC ports for early games, but the last release of this kind was in 2000.) I don't know if you remember what Steam was like back in 2016 or so, but JRPGs (Japanese RPGs) were selling like hotcakes at that time, so it doesn't surprise me at all that not only did Atelier get in on the action, but that it was successful - they have released every game on PC since.