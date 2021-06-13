Cancel
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Developers on Tackling Space's Most Dangerous Misfits

By Rollin Bishop
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn case you missed it, Square Enix and Eidos-Montreal officially announced Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy today as part of its E3 2021 games showcase. It's set to release for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC later this year on October 26th. Prior to the official reveal, ComicBook.com had the opportunity to speak with Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy senior producer Olivier Proulx and executive narrative director Mary DeMarle all about the video game, how the developer came to be working with space's most dangerous misfits, and more.

comicbook.com
