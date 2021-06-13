Volkswagen unveil their 'greenest' concept yet: meet the Arteon 'Big Sur'

If you want a car for the week and somewhere to stay for weekends away all rolled into one package, the Caddy California is a strong proposition that doesn’t have many rivals. The kitchen is limited, sure, but it serves up the basics with a well-thought-out design. That the Caddy doesn’t look like a camper from outside, or feel like one from behind the wheel, appeals too. Volkswagen’s media system still frustrates, but it’s one of few things that could be better.