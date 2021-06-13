Volkswagen unveil their 'greenest' concept yet: meet the Arteon 'Big Sur'

Certified Pre-Owned 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL Premium. Call Balise Volkswagen TODAY at 401-822-4400 to schedule a test drive or drop by Mon-Fri 9-7, Saturday 9-6. Recent Arrival! Certified. AWD, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Radio: AM/FM/HD/CD w/Dual USB Inputs, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Traction control, Vienna Leather Seating Surfaces, Wheels: 19 Victoria Falls Alloy.21/27 City/Highway MPGVolkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Roadside Assistance* For CPO Vehicles purchased on or after January 5, 2021: MY17 and older vehicles are eligible for a 2 year, 24,000 mile whichever occurs first, limited warranty. MY18 and MY19 vehicles are eligible for a 1 year, 12,000 mile whichever occurs first, limited warranty. MY2020+ vehicles are eligible for a 2 year, 24,000 mile whichever occurs first, limited warranty.* Warranty Deductible: $50* Vehicle History* 100+ Point InspectionAwards:* 2018 KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000Call Balise Volkswagen TODAY at 401-822-4400 to schedule a test drive or drop by Mon-Fri 9-7, Saturday 9-6.