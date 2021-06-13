Life is Strange: True Colors Gameplay Trailer Focuses on Alex’s Psychic Powers of Empathy

What would you do if you were walking down the road and you suddenly realised that the barista that’s served you every morning for the past month was having a crisis? You can just tell: something about them is off – they’re on the brink of hurting themselves. You can almost feel their roiling emotions yourself, so much so that it’s affecting you physically. Panic is rising in your chest – a panic attack? – and you know that if you don’t step in to help, you’re both going to suffer.