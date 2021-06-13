Cancel
Life is Strange: True Colors Gameplay Trailer Focuses on Alex’s Psychic Powers of Empathy

Cover picture for the articleLife is Strange games live and die by their characters and the stories around them, of course, and from protagonist Alex to her mysteriously dead brother Gabe to park ranger Ryan, the upcoming Life is Strange: True Colors is definitely promising a vast and varied cast of characters. But nearly as important in a Life is Strange game is the central supernatural power the story focuses on. In True Colors, Alex has psychic powers of empathy, which allow her to sense other people’s emotions and their thoughts, and at their recent E3 showcase, Square Enix debuted an extensive gameplay trailer focusing on just that.

