Both drivers injured in car-mail truck crash in Centralia

Centralia Police say both drivers were taken to the hospital after a car and mail truck collided at the 4th and Maple Street intersection in Centralia late Saturday afternoon. Reports indicate a car driven by 65-year-old Kathy Gaultney of East 7th in Centralia didn’t see a mail truck approaching westbound on 4th street and didn’t yield. The mail truck driven by 26-year-old Steven Guern of Randolph Street in Centralia struck the driver’s side of Gaultney’s car.