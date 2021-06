Resolution Games’ Demeo is getting its first campaign expansion later this month with Realm Of The Rat King. We adored Resolution’s tabletop role-playing game when it debuted and we labeled it an essential VR title. The Dungeons & Dragons-style game puts you and up to three others around a board trying to strategize your way through uncharted territory with turn-based rolls of the die determining your fate. It can be brutally difficult, with sessions lasting multiple hours only for a couple of mistakes (or bad rolls) to undermine the campaign. The entire journey is an absolute blast and the way it encourages social interaction represents a masterclass in VR design. The game cleared half a million in revenue in just the first 48 hours on sale.