Lo Wang returns in a brand-new Shadow Warrior 3 trailer, showcased at the Devolver E3 2021 showcase, and it comes out all guns blazing, just as you would expect. Devolver Digital opened its showcase with an action-packed trailer for Shadow Warrior 3, giving us more Wang than they've ever given us before! Featuring the high-speed, action-packed gameplay that the game's known for, it's a pretty special video, although it could have been a little more special had it blessed us with a release date beyond simply a '2021' window. Ah well.