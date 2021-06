Yesterday during the big Nintendo Direct E3 show, we got a new glimpse of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, although somewhat oddly, we never actually saw that title on screen. That’s because, while most people refer to the game as Breath of the Wild 2 for lack of a better option, it isn’t actually the real title of the game. Like most Zelda games, Nintendo’s Breath of the Wild follow up will instead have its own unique subtitle. So, why hasn’t Nintendo revealed it yet? Well, according to Nintendo’s Bill Trinen, they’re holding back the title, because it would be too much of a spoiler at this point.