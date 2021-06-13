Arkane Unveils Redfall, A Brand New Xbox Open-World Co-Op Exclusive Coming Summer 2022

Announced during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, Redfall is a new co-op, open-world first-person shooter from Arkane Austin, the award-winning team behind Prey and Dishonored. Play it solo or in co-op with up to four players to face off against a legion of vampires that have overtaken the once-quaint island town of Redfall. In signature Arkane style, you will choose your path across the island and through the vampire masses as you discover what caused this plague of bloodsuckers, then put an end to the threat. Pick from a roster of heroes with unique skills and gear them up with customizable weaponry found throughout the island. Do whatever it takes to build the perfect team of vampire slayers.