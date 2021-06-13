Cancel
Arkane Unveils Redfall, A Brand New Xbox Open-World Co-Op Exclusive Coming Summer 2022

By Daniel Hollis
purexbox.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArkane, the brilliant minds behind Prey and Dishonored, have announced a brand new IP known as Redfall - an open-world co-op coming exclusively to Xbox Series X|S and PC. While little is known about the title, the CGI trailer gives us some serious Left 4 Dead vibes. According to Arkane, you'll be able to "choose your hero from a diverse roster" as you take on a world ravaged by vampires. There's very little else known about the title, but no doubt we'll hear more within the coming months ahead of its release.

www.purexbox.com
